Jon Hamm on Return to TV Leading Role & Hosting 'SNL' Again After 15 Years (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jon Hamm talked to “Extra’s” Jenny Taft about his new drama series “Your Friends & Neighbors.” Hamm plays a former hedge fund manager who finds himself divorced and jobless, so he resorts to stealing from his affluent neighbors’ homes — only to get tangled in a dangerous web!

He spoke about taking the leading role, as well as the creative perks of being an executive producer.

"Part of it was really being a fan of [author] Jonathan Tropper,” he said. “I loved his writing — not just his TV and film stuff, but his novels and short stories. He's a wonderful storyteller, and I knew that I was in good hands. Part of being executive producer on this, I got to weigh in on a lot of creative decisions… getting a chance to be instrumental in casting Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn.”

Jon said he knew the actresses socially, but it was great to finally work with them.

He added, “Part of casting… the fake family that you're creating in this world is that you have to have almost a shorthand that exists. Amanda and I have that. We've just been friends for a long time. I'm dear friends with her and her husband David [Benioff], and the same goes for Olivia and John [Mulaney]. It's really nice to have kind of a built-in back story… so the relationship looks almost effortless on camera.”

So, does being off-screen friends lead to conversations with their partners about the steamy on-screen scenes?

Hamm explained, “It's the business that we are in, so sometimes there are those awkward situations of like, ‘I just made out with your wife, hope that's okay… We're cool. Right, bro?’”

The star continued, “It's all above board, and that's why there are intimacy coordinators… We're all adults and we have to have the awkward conversations.”

Reflecting on the story, he said, “Not everybody can relate to not being able to make their $300,000 mortgage or fix their quarter-of-a-million-dollar car, or whatever, but people can certainly relate to losing their jobs.”

He went on, “Especially now, [it’s easy] understanding that things cost a lot and it seems like you're always trying to keep plates spinning to make ends meet. I think that's really where we are. Obviously, the mathematics of scale kind of explode in this particular community, but it's certainly relatable in that way, and I certainly hope that people don't turn to stealing from their friends and neighbors.”

The show is already renewed for a second season!

“What it means for me, really, is about three days after the show premieres and two days after I host ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I'm going to be on set working on shooting Season 2,” he revealed. “It's an exciting new chapter of the show. We stay in the world, we kind of keep exploring these relationships, and it's building upon what we have established in the first season.”

Jon is getting ready to host “SNL,” sharing, "It's been 15 years since I've hosted. I hosted three times in two years, but that was a long time ago, so if there were nerves I have forgotten about them… You're in very good hands… It's fun — that's the most important thing to remember is that there's nothing like it in the world of television. It's a unicorn, so enjoy it. It's super fun and I'm honored to be asked back.”

Jenny also spoke with Olivia and Amanda about “Your Neighbors and Friends.” They both spoke about being huge fans of Jon and how the show explores the world of 1 percenters. On a personal note, Olivia also opened up about the decision to share her breast cancer battle publicly.