How Hilaria Baldwin Kept Dog Secret from Alec for 11 Days! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “The Baldwins.”

Hilaria Baldwin explains how she got their dog Cappucina and managed to keep her secret from everyone for 11 days.

She explained, “The kids really want to have dogs, so I got Cappucina and I didn't tell Alec, and so I kept her secret in my bathroom for

11 days in the city and I made off-limits upstairs. The kids had zero idea… When I'd bring her out, I’d bring her out after they went to sleep or during the day, but ultimately, the kids found out.”

When Alec found out, he asked, “What, you got a dog?”

Hilaria insists, “Alec fell in love with her and I was like, ‘This is so great! Let's get another one!’ I get another one. He was more mad about the second one, but he really loves shih tzus.”

While the pups were well behaved in the city, when they got to the Hamptons it was another story. Hilaria admitted, “Things slipped through the cracks… like dog training.”