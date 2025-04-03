‘90 Day Fiancé’: Alliya Freaks Out Over Shawn’s Toothbrush Placement (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at an all-new “90 Day Fiancé”!

In the clip, germaphobe Alliya freaks out over the placement of her toothbrush in Shawn’s bathroom.

When she sees her toothbrush sitting out, she asks him, “How can I use this? When it flush the toilet all the germs and the bacteria go to the air so they go to my [toothbrush].”

Alliya tells him, “I need a new one now.”

Shawn shares in a confessional, “Alliya’s always been very particular about germs and cleanliness and felt like that was just a side effect of being a nurse but now I'm finding that it's actually germaphobia where she's scared she's going to get sick and from the germs.”