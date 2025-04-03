Television April 03, 2025
‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Host Randy Fenoli Teases Season 24 (Exclusive)
“Say Yes to the Dress” is back for Season 24!
“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with host Randy Fenoli, who dished on what’s to come on the TLC show.
He said, “This is probably going to be one of the most-watched seasons ever because I think the audience and the fans have been waiting so long for this season.”
Fenoli stressed the importance of the dress mirroring the “bride’s personality.”
“Say Yes to the Dress” airs Saturdays on TLC.