Jeremy Allen White & ‘The Bear’ Cast React to Awards-Season Sweep! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The cast of “The Bear” has been winning big during awards season, and that continued at the 2024 SAG Awards!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke backstage with the cast after they completed their awards-season sweep.

Jeremy Allen White spoke about how “lucky” and “grateful” they felt, while Ayo Edebiri said it was special to end their awards season on an ensemble win.

At the show, Jeremy won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Ayo won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor. The show won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.