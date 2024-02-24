Getty Images

“Oppenheimer’s” Josh Harnett made a rare red-carpet appearance at the 2024 SAG Awards, where he looked handsome in a navy Dior tux.

The actor, who has largely stepped away from Hollywood, spoke to “Extra’s” Adam Glassman, revealing he looked at “very few” tuxedos ahead of the show.

“I have four children, so I don’t take a lot of time with these things,” he said, adding, “I’ve got somebody who helped me out.”

He talked about how exciting it was to be at the show, saying, “Tonight's a really special one for us, as I'm sure a lot of people have said, just because it's our peers, so to have the peers recognize some of these performances is just always very exciting.”

He continued, “To be part of an ensemble like this — I played a small part in this — but our whole cast, a lot of them are here tonight, are worthy of the recognition, and it is really exciting to have them all here and have them participate.”

Josh plays Ernest Lawrence in “Oppenheimer,” and said he was on set “the whole time,” explaining, “That was the thing about my character. I showed up at every point in the film, so there wasn't a single location.”

He also recalled his first-ever role that got him a SAG card! “The first thing I did was a TV show called ‘Cracker’ on ABC,” he recalled. “It was ‘97.”

Plus, Josh revealed which shows he’s obsessed with, including “The Bear”!

““The Bear’ is one that I am really into, but everyone is into ‘The Bear,’” he said, adding, “I did something called ‘Black Mirror’ — that is really one of my favorite shows ever.”