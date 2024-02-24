Brie Larson Flaunts Her Abs, Plays Coy About More Marvel at SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Brie Larson stunned in a midriff-baring pink look at the 2024 SAG Awards, where she chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour and Adam Glassman on the red carpet.

Talking about her look, she shared, “It's a custom Versace… two pieces.”

Adam commented, “I have to say head to toe perfection hair makeup.”

Brie replied, “I've got a good team.”

The “Lessons in Chemistry” star said she was feeling good about her nomination and shared, “I feel good, yeah, the hardest part is always just like the drive here because you're always worried about the traffic and being late. Sometimes you get caught in line but now I'm good.”

She said she was looking forward to seeing her co-stars, saying, “I'm sure everybody says the same thing… We're all a little bit greedy and we just want to see our friends because we get so busy with work… The fun part is running into people.”

Larson was also excited that Barbra Streisand was being honored. Terri asked Brie what her favorite Barbara movie is. “Oh, my gosh, how dare you? How very dare you…? Well, actually, okay, so I can say ‘A Star Is Born,’ of course.”

She continued, “But the thing that's actually ringing in my head — and I'm trying to remember the name of the album — there was an album that my mom used to play all the time, ‘My Name is Barbra.’ Is it called that?… I have, like, a very vivid memory of living in Sacramento and my mom playing it and me singing and being under the table.”

Terri asked her if she ever gets nervous, as Barbra has said she won’t perform anymore because of her nerves.

“Oh, of course I get nervous. I get nervous all the time,” Brie admitted. “It depends on what it is. For the most part, I feel like the nerves are a way of just, like, understanding what you care about and what's true, but then of course there are times when nervousness means that you're just like, ‘This is not the right thing for me.’”