SAG Awards 2024: Complete List of Winners

Check out the full list of SAG Award winners below, updated live:

The Motion Picture Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper / Leonard Bernstein — "Maestro"

Colman Domingo / Bayard Rustin — "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti / Paul Hunham — "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer — "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious "Monk" Ellison — "American Fiction"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening / Diana Nyad — "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart — "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Carey Mulligan / Felicia Montealegre — "Maestro"

Margot Robbie / Barbie — "Barbie"

Emma Stone / Bella Baxter — "Poor Things"



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison — "American Fiction"

Willem Dafoe / Godwin Baxter — "Poor Things"

Robert De Niro / William Hale — "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss — "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling / Ken — "Barbie"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer — "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks / Sofia —- "The Color Purple"

Penélope Cruz / Laura Ferrari — "Ferrari"

Jodie Foster / Bonnie Stoll — "Nyad"

Da’vine Joy Randolph / Mary Lamb — "The Holdovers"



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

The Television Program Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer / Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller — "Fellow Travelers"

Jon Hamm / Roy Tillman — "Fargo"

David Oyelowo / Bass Reeves — "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Tony Shalhoub / Adrian Monk — "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

Steven Yeun / Danny Cho — "Beef"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba / Edie Flowers — "Painkiller"

Kathryn Hahn / Clare Pierce — "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Brie Larson / Elizabeth Zott — "Lessons in Chemistry"

Bel Powley / Miep Gies — "A Small Light"

Ali Wong / Amy Lau — "Beef" WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox / Logan Roy — "Succession"

Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison — "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy — "Succession"

Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans — "Succession"

Pedro Pascal / Joel — "The Last of Us"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy — "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana — "The Crown"

Bella Ramsey / Ellie — "The Last Of Us"

Keri Russell / Kate Wyler — "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy — "Succession"



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent — "Ted Lasso"

Bill Hader / Barry — "Barry"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich — "The Bear"

Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso — "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto — "The Bear" WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues — "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu — "The Bear"

Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton — "Ted Lasso"



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”