Award Shows February 24, 2024
SAG Awards 2024: Complete List of Winners
Check out the full list of SAG Award winners below, updated live:
The Motion Picture Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper / Leonard Bernstein — "Maestro"
Colman Domingo / Bayard Rustin — "Rustin"
Paul Giamatti / Paul Hunham — "The Holdovers"
Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer — "Oppenheimer"
Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious "Monk" Ellison — "American Fiction"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening / Diana Nyad — "Nyad"
Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Carey Mulligan / Felicia Montealegre — "Maestro"
Margot Robbie / Barbie — "Barbie"
Emma Stone / Bella Baxter — "Poor Things"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison — "American Fiction"
Willem Dafoe / Godwin Baxter — "Poor Things"
Robert De Niro / William Hale — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss — "Oppenheimer"
Ryan Gosling / Ken — "Barbie"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer — "Oppenheimer"
Danielle Brooks / Sofia —- "The Color Purple"
Penélope Cruz / Laura Ferrari — "Ferrari"
Jodie Foster / Bonnie Stoll — "Nyad"
Da’vine Joy Randolph / Mary Lamb — "The Holdovers"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“American Fiction”
“Barbie”
“The Color Purple”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
The Television Program Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer / Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller — "Fellow Travelers"
Jon Hamm / Roy Tillman — "Fargo"
David Oyelowo / Bass Reeves — "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
Tony Shalhoub / Adrian Monk — "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"
Steven Yeun / Danny Cho — "Beef"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba / Edie Flowers — "Painkiller"
Kathryn Hahn / Clare Pierce — "Tiny Beautiful Things"
Brie Larson / Elizabeth Zott — "Lessons in Chemistry"
Bel Powley / Miep Gies — "A Small Light"
Ali Wong / Amy Lau — "Beef" WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox / Logan Roy — "Succession"
Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison — "The Morning Show"
Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy — "Succession"
Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans — "Succession"
Pedro Pascal / Joel — "The Last of Us"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy — "The Morning Show"
Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana — "The Crown"
Bella Ramsey / Ellie — "The Last Of Us"
Keri Russell / Kate Wyler — "The Diplomat"
Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy — "Succession"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent — "Ted Lasso"
Bill Hader / Barry — "Barry"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich — "The Bear"
Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso — "Ted Lasso"
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto — "The Bear" WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues — "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu — "The Bear"
Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton — "Ted Lasso"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
“The Gilded Age”
“The Last of Us”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
The Stunt Ensemble Honors Nominees
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Barbie”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny”
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Ahsoka”
“Barry”
“Beef”
“The Last of Us”
“The Mandalorian”