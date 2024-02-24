Steven Yeun Reveals Surprising Place He Keeps His Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Saturday night, “Beef” star Steven Yeun won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the 2024 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” spoke with Adam Glassman spoke with Steven, who revealed the surprising place where he keeps all his awards.

He shared, “People don’t like this answer, but they’re in my closet. Not because I’m hiding them, it’s just the only place that feels appropriate to put them… It’s on a shelf in the closet.”

Steven also opened up about how supportive his parents have been, which he touched on in his acceptance speech.