Award Shows February 24, 2024
Steven Yeun Reveals Surprising Place He Keeps His Awards (Exclusive)
On Saturday night, “Beef” star Steven Yeun won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the 2024 SAG Awards.
“Extra’s” spoke with Adam Glassman spoke with Steven, who revealed the surprising place where he keeps all his awards.
He shared, “People don’t like this answer, but they’re in my closet. Not because I’m hiding them, it’s just the only place that feels appropriate to put them… It’s on a shelf in the closet.”
Steven also opened up about how supportive his parents have been, which he touched on in his acceptance speech.
He said, “They’ve got all the suggestions, you know? They didn’t push that hard into a no and they’ve been very supportive from the beginning, and my dad’s first word of advice was, ‘Wear suits everywhere, all the time…’ I was too poor to do that.”