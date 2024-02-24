Sterling K. Brown Jokes About Recovery After ‘Hot Ones’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“American Fiction” star Sterling K. Brown was feeling “blessed and highly favored” at the 2024 SAG Awards!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Sterling, who reacted to receiving his first-ever Oscar nomination, calling it “nutty.”

Brown commented, “I did not anticipate it in the least. There was such an incredible group of men in my supporting category and incredible performances that didn’t make it so the fact that I’m here… I feel blessed and highly favored.”

As for who he’s excited to see, Sterling shared, “I know most of the ‘Succession’ people, but my wife hasn’t met Mr. Darcy… She watched ‘Pride and Prejudice’ like at least once a year… I’m gonna introduce her to him. That’ll be a nice moment.”

Brown was referencing “Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen, who played Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of the book.