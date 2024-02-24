Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt's ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Reunion at the SAG Awards

Getty Images

The cast of “The Devil Wears Prada” hit the stage together at the 2024 SAG Awards!

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reunited to present an award, 18 years after starring in the blockbuster.

In the 2006 film, Meryl plays a demanding editor in chief named Miranda Priestly. Emily Blunt is her experienced assistant Emily, who is training newbie assistant Andy, played by Anne.

Streep took the stage first, saying, “Two things — I forgot my glasses, and the envelope." Cue Blunt with the envelope and Hathaway with her glasses.

Meryl then quipped, “It’s an age-old question: where does the character end, and the actor begin?” to which Emily replied, “Meryl and Miranda Priestly are like twins."

Streep insisted, “I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda Priestly!”

Anne said coolly, “No, no, that wasn’t a question."

Quoting Miranda, Emily teased, “By all means, move at a glacial pace — you know how that thrills me."