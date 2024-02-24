Skip to Main Content
Award Shows February 24, 2024

Rachel Brosnahan Grateful for 'Mrs. Maisel's' Last Hurrah at SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Rachel Brosnahan stunned in Tamara Ralph at the 2024 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Ralph, who revealed the fashion secret to her gorgeous gown.

She shared, “I got some tape in here, too… The secret to this gown is tape.”

Rachel also dished on the last hurrah for her hit show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and her excitement at sharing this moment with her castmates.

She commented, “I’m excited to be here with Alex [Borstein] and Tony [Hale], who I haven’t seen yet… We’re finishing it how we started it and I’m really grateful to be here with them.”

