Rachel Brosnahan Grateful for 'Mrs. Maisel's' Last Hurrah at SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan stunned in Tamara Ralph at the 2024 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Ralph, who revealed the fashion secret to her gorgeous gown.

She shared, “I got some tape in here, too… The secret to this gown is tape.”

Rachel also dished on the last hurrah for her hit show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and her excitement at sharing this moment with her castmates.