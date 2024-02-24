Elizabeth Debicki Admits to Crushing on Cillian Murphy at SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Crown” star Elizabeth Debicki stunned in a backless custom Armani gown.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert, Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour spoke with Elizabeth, whose dress was held by “one tiny pin.”

Dibicki joked that there were people on “back watch.”

Besides from showing off her dress, Elizabeth also dished on her cute crush on “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy. She said, “I think he’s the most magnificent human. Who doesn’t have a big crush on Cillian Murphy? The entire world.”

Debicki hasn’t personally met Murphy yet and has only “circled around.” She said, “Whenever he’s come near me, I back away.”

Elizabeth has met Cillian’s wife Yvonne McGuinness, saying, “She’s such a nice woman, so maybe I will go and say hi.”

Debicki also fangirled over Barbra Streisand, who is being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.