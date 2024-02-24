Juno Temple Reveals ‘No One Has Officially Been Told No’ About ‘Ted Lasso’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

"Ted Lasso" star Juno Temple stunned on the 2024 SAG Awards carpet with her naturally curly hair and a backless Givenchy gown.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour and Melvin Robert spoke with Juno talked about the possibility of more “Ted Lasso.”

Juno will be sitting with her “Ted Lasso” castmates, saying, “May be the end of it, maybe the last time we get to do this all together.”

When asked if it will really be the end, Juno answered, “It might be because no one’s been officially told no, but no one’s been officially told yes.”

As for the possibility of starring in a spin-off for the series, Juno commented, “You guys know more than I do at this point but I’m game.”

Juno is also starring in “Fargo,” stressing, “I love what I do, you know? It’s like going to the University of Humanity. You get to step into all these extraordinary women’s universes and shoes and experiences.”

Temple noted that she had “four days” between “Fargo” and “Ted Lasso,” saying, “That was quite a transformation and it was something that, weirdly, I think, was helpful because saying goodbye to Keeley Jones was something that if I hadn’t had an immediate jump onto something else, I think I would have found that really challenging.”