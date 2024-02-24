Glen Powell Talks ‘Top Gun 3’ Announcement at SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert and Terri Seymour spoke with a dapper Glen Powell at the 2024 SAG Awards, where he dished on the just-announced “Top Gun 3.”

When asked if he was going to be in it, Glen commented, “Yes, we’re gonna find our way to a plane somehow. I don’t know what that plane is, I don’t know where it is going to pick me up.”

Glen said he felt “so lucky” to be part of such a blockbuster franchise. He commented, “For ‘Top Gun[: Maverick],’ we were determined to try to raise the bar and make it even better [than the original].”

Powell will also be starring in the upcoming “Twister” reboot, “Twisters.” He shared, ‘I was a huge ‘Twister’ fan growing up, and seeing this movie, I think it really is going to rock people.”

Glen also opened up on his recent “bucket list” moment of getting to sing with Natasha Bedingfield at the People’s Choice Awards. He said, “That’s like a game of two truths and a lie that no one believes. I got to sing with Natasha Bedingfield… I think people thought I was having a full breakdown on stage… I think I sold it too much.”

In his recent film “Anyone but You,” his character listens to Natasha’s music on a flight to Australia.

Powell revealed he was excited to be seated with Pedro Pascal and Jessica Chastain at SAG, gushing that she’d probably leave him speechless!

He admitted that he was trying to keep his “cool” at the news Jessica will be at the same table.