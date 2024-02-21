SAG Awards 2024 Presenters Announced

Getty Images

We are only days away from the 2024 SAG Awards, and some presenters have just been announced!

The star-studded show will have big-name presenters, including Idris Elba, Jennifer Aniston, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Melissa McCarthy, Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr. and Colman Domingo.

Aniston will be giving the Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary Barbra Streisand.

Additional presenters include Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Brendan Fraser, America Ferrera, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Hannah Waddingham, Naomi Watts, Fran Drescher, Troy Kotsur, Greta Lee, Storm Reid, Tracee Ellis Ross, Omar Sy, Glen Powell, Alexander Skarsgård, Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright.

No host has been announced, but the show has been without one since 2021.

For the official SAG pre-show, Tan France and Elaine Welteroth have signed on to host.

The SAG Awards, which take place at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, will stream globally on Netflix on Saturday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.