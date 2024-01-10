Award Shows January 10, 2024
SAG Awards 2024: Complete List of Nominees
Check out the full list of SAG Award nominees below:
The Motion Picture Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper / Leonard Bernstein - "Maestro"
Colman Domingo / Bayard Rustin - "Rustin"
Paul Giamatti / Paul Hunham - "The Holdovers"
Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer - "Oppenheimer"
Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious "Monk" Ellison - "American Fiction"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening / Diana Nyad - "Nyad"
Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Carey Mulligan / Felicia Montealegre - "Maestro"
Margot Robbie / Barbie - "Barbie"
Emma Stone / Bella Baxter - "Poor Things"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison - "American Fiction"
Willem Dafoe / Godwin Baxter - "Poor Things"
Robert De Niro / William Hale - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss - "Oppenheimer"
Ryan Gosling / Ken - "Barbie"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer - "Oppenheimer"
Danielle Brooks / Sofia - "The Color Purple"
Penélope Cruz / Laura Ferrari - "Ferrari"
Jodie Foster / Bonnie Stoll - "Nyad"
Da’vine Joy Randolph / Mary Lamb - "The Holdovers"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“American Fiction”
“Barbie”
“The Color Purple”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
The Television Program Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer / Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller - "Fellow Travelers"
Jon Hamm / Roy Tillman - "Fargo"
David Oyelowo / Bass Reeves - "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
Tony Shalhoub / Adrian Monk - "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"
Steven Yeun / Danny Cho - "Beef"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba / Edie Flowers - "Painkiller"
Kathryn Hahn / Clare Pierce - "Tiny Beautiful Things"
Brie Larson / Elizabeth Zott - "Lessons in Chemistry"
Bel Powley / Miep Gies - "A Small Light"
Ali Wong / Amy Lau - "Beef"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox / Logan Roy - "Succession"
Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison - "The Morning Show"
Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy - "Succession"
Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans - "Succession"
Pedro Pascal / Joel - "The Last of Us"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy - "The Morning Show"
Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana - "The Crown"
Bella Ramsey / Ellie - "The Last Of Us"
Keri Russell / Kate Wyler - "The Diplomat"
Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy - "Succession"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent - "Ted Lasso"
Bill Hader / Barry - "Barry"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich - "The Bear"
Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso - "Ted Lasso"
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "The Bear"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues - "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu - "The Bear"
Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton - "Ted Lasso"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
“The Gilded Age”
“The Last of Us”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
The Stunt Ensemble Honors Nominees
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Barbie”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny”
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Ahsoka”
“Barry”
“Beef”
“The Last of Us”
“The Mandalorian”