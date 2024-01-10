SAG Awards 2024: Complete List of Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Bradley Cooper / Leonard Bernstein - "Maestro" Colman Domingo / Bayard Rustin - "Rustin" Paul Giamatti / Paul Hunham - "The Holdovers" Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer - "Oppenheimer" Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious "Monk" Ellison - "American Fiction" Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Annette Bening / Diana Nyad - "Nyad" Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart - "Killers of the Flower Moon" Carey Mulligan / Felicia Montealegre - "Maestro" Margot Robbie / Barbie - "Barbie" Emma Stone / Bella Baxter - "Poor Things" Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison - "American Fiction" Willem Dafoe / Godwin Baxter - "Poor Things" Robert De Niro / William Hale - "Killers of the Flower Moon" Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss - "Oppenheimer" Ryan Gosling / Ken - "Barbie" Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer - "Oppenheimer" Danielle Brooks / Sofia - "The Color Purple" Penélope Cruz / Laura Ferrari - "Ferrari" Jodie Foster / Bonnie Stoll - "Nyad" Da’vine Joy Randolph / Mary Lamb - "The Holdovers" Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture “American Fiction” “Barbie” “The Color Purple” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer / Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller - "Fellow Travelers"

Jon Hamm / Roy Tillman - "Fargo"

David Oyelowo / Bass Reeves - "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Tony Shalhoub / Adrian Monk - "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

Steven Yeun / Danny Cho - "Beef"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba / Edie Flowers - "Painkiller"

Kathryn Hahn / Clare Pierce - "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Brie Larson / Elizabeth Zott - "Lessons in Chemistry"

Bel Powley / Miep Gies - "A Small Light"

Ali Wong / Amy Lau - "Beef"



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox / Logan Roy - "Succession"

Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison - "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy - "Succession"

Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans - "Succession"

Pedro Pascal / Joel - "The Last of Us"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy - "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana - "The Crown"

Bella Ramsey / Ellie - "The Last Of Us"

Keri Russell / Kate Wyler - "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy - "Succession"



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent - "Ted Lasso"

Bill Hader / Barry - "Barry"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich - "The Bear"

Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso - "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "The Bear"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues - "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu - "The Bear"

Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton - "Ted Lasso"



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”