Danielle Brooks Reveals She’s Starstruck Over Dog from ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Danielle Brooks talked to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert and Terri Seymour on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role and with her castmates for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture — both for “The Color Purple” — she told us about her stunning Christian Siriano gown.

She dished, “This is custom. He’s my boy. He got my back.” Danielle then turned to show off her gorgeous, bejeweled hair, which she said took “about two hours.”

Danielle noted that while she has been to the SAG Awards with ensembles before, “This is my first time individually nominated, so it means a lot to me to have that moment from my peers to say, ‘I see you.’ It is amazing.”

If she wins tonight, it will the fourth SAG honor for the “Orange Is the New Black” veteran.

Danielle also revealed that among all the stars at the show, she would be most excited to meet Snoop, the dog from “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Brooks gushed, “I just watched that film. First of all, shout-out to the director [Justine Triet] — I got to meet her at one of these events, she was lovely. The film was lovely, Sandra Hüller was incredible. I would love to meet her, too. But the dog, if they could bring out little Mr. Snoop. That dog was amazing. He should win an Oscar!”

Terri and Melvin pointed out some of the other big stars at the SAG Awards. Laughing, Danielle clarified, “A lot of these people I have had the pleasure to have met. It is not putting shade on anybody.”