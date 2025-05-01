Getty Images

On Thursday morning, the nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards were announced!

The show will air June 8 on CBS from 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Best Musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Best Play

“English”

“The Hills of California”

“John Proctor is the Villain”

“Oh, Mary!

“Purpose”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Andrew Durand, “Dead Outlaw”

Tom Francis, “Sunset Boulevard”

Jonathan Groff, “Just in Time”

James Monroe Iglehart, “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical”

Jeremy Jordan, “Floyd Collins”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Megan Hilty, “Death Becomes Her”

Audra McDonald, “Gypsy”

Jasmine Amy Rogers, “Boop! The Musical”

Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Boulevard”

Jennifer Simard, “Death Becomes Her”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

George Clooney, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Jon Michael Hill, “Purpose”

Daniel Dae Kim, “Yellow Face”

Harry Lennix, “Purpose”

Louis McCartney, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Laura Donnelly, “The Hills of California”

Mia Farrow, “The Roommate”

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “Purpose”

Sadie Sink, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Revival of a Play

“Eureka Day”

“Romeo and Juliet”

“Our Town”

“Yellow Face”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Floyd Collins”

“Gypsy”

“Pirates! The Penzance Musical”

“Sunset Boulevard”

Best Book of a Musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat”

Best Original Score

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat”

“Real Women Have Curves”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas

Jeb Brown

Danny Burstein

Jak Malone

Taylor Trensch

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon

Julia Knitel

Gracie Lawrence

Justina Machado

Joy Woods

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis

Gabriel Ebert

Francis Jue

Bob Odenkirk

Conrad Ricamora

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe

Jessica Hecht

Marjan Neshat

Fina Strazza

Kara Young

Best Costume Design

“Sunset Bouelvard”

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Floyd Collins”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Death Becomes Her”

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, “English”

Sam Mendes, “The Hills of California”

Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”

Danya Taymor, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Kip Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”

David Cromer, “Dead Outlaw”

Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”

Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Boulevard”

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, “Smash”

Camille A. Brown, “Gypsy”

Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”

Jerry Mitchell, “Boop! The Musical”

Patricka Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”