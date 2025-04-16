Getty Images

Comedian Nate Bargatze has signed on as the host of the 2025 Emmy Awards!

In a statement, Nate said, “It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world.”

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego shared in a separate statement, “Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe. We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”

The nominees for this year’s award show will be announced July 15.