Award Shows April 16, 2025
Nate Bargatze to Host Emmys 2025
Comedian Nate Bargatze has signed on as the host of the 2025 Emmy Awards!
In a statement, Nate said, “It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world.”
Television Academy chair Cris Abrego shared in a separate statement, “Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe. We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”
The nominees for this year’s award show will be announced July 15.
The Emmys will air from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14, on CBS.