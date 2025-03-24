Award Shows March 24, 2025
Blake Shelton & Lainey Wilson Set to Perform at ACM Awards 2025
The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards have just announced its first round of performers!
Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson have all signed on for performances at the show, which will be hosted by Reba McEntire.
Blake could be singing his single “Texas,” while Eric will most likely perform a new track from his upcoming album “Evangeline Vs. the Machine.”
More performers will be announced in the coming weeks!
The ACM Awards will be airing on May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.