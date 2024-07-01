Will Smith Performs New Song ‘You Can Make It’ at 2024 BET Awards

Getty Images

Will Smith is back with new music!

The four-time Grammy winner took the stage at the 2024 BET Awards in L.A. Sunday night to sing his new song “You Can Make It.”

After debuting the song on Friday, Smith performed alongside featured artist Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir at the award show.

The song started with Will standing among large rocks and gravel in a circle of fire.

Getty Images

He tells the crowd, “I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but whatever is going on in your life, I’m hear to tell you, you can make it.”

Smith then launches into lyrics like, “You are in the smoke and the fire/Tight rope on the wire/I see you're broken and tired/And all your hope is expired” and “From the flames that you walk through/But no one to talk to/The ghost that'll haunt you/And thoughts that'll taunt you.”

The song offers hope too. As Fridayy and the choir appear behind him, singing “I know you can make it,” Will echoes, “I know you can make it” and shouts “do not be afraid!”

Watch the full performance here!

A few days ago, Will took to Instagram to talk about the song. He wrote, “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me - to lift me and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve. ‘You Can Make It’ drops at midnight. Excited to perform it live Sunday at the #betawards.”