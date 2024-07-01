Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is shedding light on his medical scare last year.

The actor shared new details while speaking to a group of people outside a café in Phoenix.

He explains, “Look, April 11th last year. Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil.”

Snapping his fingers, Foxx says, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

He continued, “So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

Jamie went on, “The next doctor said something’s going on up there," as he pointed to his head. “I won’t say it on camera… but it was…” At that point the video cuts off.

Foxx had previously spoken out about his mystery illness while accepting the AAFCA’s Producers Award in March 2024.

Foxx told the audience that he was in “dire straits” after his medical emergency, saying, “Cherish life, man. I cannot tell you. I have some people in my life that really made sure I was here.”

Jamie revealed that he’s planning to explain to the world what led to his near-death experience in an upcoming stand-up comedy special. He said, "Everybody wants to know what happened and I'm gonna tell you what happened, but I gotta do it in my way." He teased, "I'm gonna do it in a funny way. We're gonna be on stage. We're gonna go back to the standup sort of roots.”

Jamie suffered the unexplained medical emergency on the set of “Back in Action,” also starring Cameron Diaz.