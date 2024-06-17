Daniel Radcliffe on Plans to Celebrate 1st Tony Award Win with Son (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe spoke to “Extra” at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, where he won for his performance in the musical “Merrily We Roll Along.”

Daniel showed off his Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, joking about it being a new toy for his 1-year-old son.

“It spins,” he said, holding it up, adding, “He has a much more valuable thing to play with than what he would have been having up until now.”

While it was a busy Father’s Day for Daniel, and he had been nervous about his company’s performance of “Old Friend” on the Tonys, he shared, “I’m looking forward to seeing him tomorrow… I feel like I have been very stressed out and my head has been here, so I’m just looking forward to being pretty present with him tomorrow. It’s awesome.”

With the live performance and his big win behind him, he said the stress has gone. “It actually has. It is really nice,” Radcliffe said. “I am feeling like a different person than I was a few hours ago. I was just so stressed about my performance.”

Remembering the 2011 number “Brotherhood of Man” from “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” — the last time he had performed on the show — Radcliffe said, “The first person I saw when the ‘Brotherhood’ performance was starting was Al Pacino... It’s always this intimidating crowd to perform for.”

This year, he said he was nervous to perform in front of Alicia Keys, whose jukebox musical “Hell’s Kitchen” was a strong contender Sunday night. “I watched her in rehearsal... and she made me cry,” Radcliffe said.

Earlier in the night, “Extra” spoke with Daniel on the red carpet, where he also chatted about Father’s Day.