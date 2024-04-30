Getty Images

Barbra Streisand is doing some explaining after facing backlash for a comment she made on Melissa McCarthy’s Instagram.

On Monday, Melissa posted photos of herself with famed director Adam Shankman at the 2024 Center Theatre Group Gala.

Barbra wrote “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

It may have been a compliment on Melissa’s svelte figure, but the judgy Internet wasn’t having it!

Today, Streisand explained her comment, which has since been deleted.

In a statement, Barbra wrote, “OMG - I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

TMZ photogs also caught up with McCarthy, who gave Barbra the benefit of the doubt.