Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy, 45, and his wife Elle Evans, 34, are parents again!

On Monday, Elle announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named George, who was born on Mother’s Day.

She wrote on Instagram, “We are so pleased to announce the arrival of our new baby angel boy 💙George Julien-Wade Bellamy🩵.”

Elle revealed that their baby arrived on “what would have been my mother’s 60th birthday.”

“Born on Sunday May 12, 2024. The most special blessing born on Mother’s Day,” Elle went on. “Named after Matt’s Dad George, my Mom Julie, and my cowboy dad Billy Wade Evans. He arrived healthy, happy, and handsome as ever!!! We are obsessed & basking in newborn heavenly bliss!!! I am recovering well and he has already settled into such a nice routine.”

Evans showed some love for Bellamy, gushing, “So grateful to my wonderfully perfect husband @mattbellamy for being so supportive & by my side every step of the way! It’s an honor to bring another brilliant Bellamy into existence!”

Their son joins their daughter Lovella, who turns 4 next month. Matthew is also the father of son Bingham, 12, with ex Kate Hudson.

The couple broke the news that they were expecting in March.

Elle shared the happy news on Instagram with pics from Paris Hilton’s birthday party.

The 34-year-old wrote, “The Queen P did it again with another epic birthday party! I’m only out with this baby bump on special occasions & this was one of them!”

She showed off her baby bump in a pink dress in a carousel of images, including two with Bellamy and one with the birthday girl.