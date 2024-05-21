Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-bodyguard Roger Bonds is speaking out.

Bonds, who was the rap mogul’s head of security, claimed that he witnessed Diddy’s physical abuse of his exes long before the brutal hotel surveillance footage surfaced last week.

Not only did Bonds see Diddy get “physical” with Cassie Ventura, he also saw altercations with Kim Porter, the mother of his kids Christian, Jessie, and D’Lila.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Bonds revealed that he saw Combs’ domestic violence “around four or five times.”

He elaborated, “I’ve seen him [be violent] with Cassie and I’ve seen him with Kim Porter, his kids’ mother.”

In 2018, Porter died from pneumonia.

“I’ve seen him get physical. I’ve seen him get really physical, grab them up,” Bonds claimed. “I’ve seen him get into some wrestling and punching matches and sometimes I felt like, ‘What are you mad at? What are you upset about?'”

When asked what he witnessed between Combs and Porter, Bonds said, “I seen him inside the car grab her up. I seen him smack her, you know, and one thing about Kim is that she got to the point where she fought back because she realized how powerful she was.”

As for the gut-wrenching video of Diddy physically abusing Cassie in a hotel hallway, Bonds commented, “It didn’t surprise me when I saw it because I’ve seen things to this nature before. I’ve gotten in between things of this nature before — and this was back in 2012.”

Bonds revealed that he was checking on Ventura at the London [West Hollywood] daily after an alleged altercation that was mentioned in her November 2023 lawsuit against Combs, which was later settled.

In the court docs, Ventura accused Diddy of pushing her into a corner of a vehicle and stomping on her face.

Bonds recalled the alleged incident, saying, “They continued to fight for about another block or two, and then he sat there and he just shook his head and said, ‘Take me home.’ Once we got her home, he then had his assistant get a hotel room at the London [West Hollywood] hotel and they took her over to the London hotel for a week, and my job was to just go check on her, and I went and checked on her every day. She showed me some bruises on her chest and she showed me her eye and she just started crying.”

“Because it’s a deeper anger when you’re hitting and punching a woman in that type of manner,” Bond emphasized. “When you have a problem with every woman that you’re dealing with, then I think that problem is inside of you.”

Diddy has since apologized for his actions in the hotel footage.

Bonds weighed in on Diddy’s apology, saying, “You can’t just say anything you want to say and think that people are going to accept it… When you go through life just paying your way out, I really feel like he wasn’t sorry about that — he might be sorry now that he got caught, but if that was a one-time incident, then I would say accept his apology, but I think in that apology he said what he thought people wanted to hear.”

Bonds also criticized Combs’ decision not to mention Ventura in the video. He said, “My reaction was he never mentioned Cassie name in that apology,, you know so to me, he didn't humble himself enough. I think he said what people wanted to hear, not what he felt.”