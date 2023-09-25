Kerry Washington Says Family Revelations Turned Her World ‘Upside Down’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kerry Washington is getting candid about her life in her new book, “Thicker Than Water.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the actress about the dark times in her life and her healing process.

Mona caught up with Kerry at a book signing at a Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx, asking why now was the right time to share her memoir.

Kerry explained, “About five years ago, my parents sat me down and gave me some very new information about myself that really turned my world inside down… It forced me to rethink about who I am.”

The news was that her dad wasn't her biological father. Kerry discovered her parents had covered up the story to hide their fertility struggles.

She explained, “My parents have always been in the public eye. I bring them to premieres and award shows and photo shoots, and so I felt a little bit that I had to be honest about my relationship with my parents because we are in the public eye and I didn't want to perpetuate a false narrative.”

Kerry was on her own journey of self-discovery after she learned the news. Growing up, she watched her parents fight, so much so that she developed crippling panic attacks.

She reveals her struggles in the book, and talks about having an eating disorder and suicidal thoughts in the past.

Washington told Abdi, “I think life is very complex.”

She went on, “If you read the book, you get a glimpse into all of the complicated, multi-faceted reasons for why I slid into an eating disorder and struggled in those ways.”

As for the title of the book, Kerry shared, “Water is kind of the blood of my family. We are all water babies. My parents’ first date was at the beach. I feel more comfortable in the water than on land. But I think in a lot of ways, the book questions the notion that we have that blood is thicker than water, that family is more important than relationships that happen outside of our bloodline.”

Kerry finally took charge of her life with therapy… and lots of it.

She explained, “Group therapy, couples’ therapy, family therapy — that stuff has all been really important for me and my healing.”

Mona told her, “What I love is seeing your journey. You talk a lot about young Kerry.So, what is your message to young Kerry?”

“I would want to tell young Kerry that she can ask for help. That it's okay, she doesn't have to do it all alone, and that it's going to get better,” Washington said.

Better with the support of her family as well. So how did they react to the book?

She said, “Very early on, my parents read the book and my husband read the book and I wanted to make sure I had their blessing before putting this out into the world, and they've been incredibly supportive.”