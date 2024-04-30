ABC

Months after the finale of “The Bachelor,” it looks like Daisy Kent has moved on from Joey Graziadei.

Us Weekly reports Daisy is dating Thor Herbst, who “reached out to her first.”

A source told the outlet, “They met in college at San Diego State University and reconnected after she left the show.”

“It’s been going really well,” the insider added.

The pair were reportedly spotted at James Kennedy’s set at Diplo’s Honky Tonk during Stagecoach 2024.

An eyewitness told the outlet, “She was smiling at him and they were laughing together.”

Another source told People magazine that the relationship is “very recent.”

Earlier this month, Kent revealed that she was dating someone during an appearance on the “De-Influenced with Dani Austin” podcast.

She didn’t reveal the identity of her beau.

In another appearance on “The Ben and Ashley | Almost Famous Podcast,” Kent noted that she was ready to date again. She told Ashley Iaconetti, “I think I’m at such a good spot in my life, but I also think I did learn about myself a lot for the show, so no matter what, right now, I’m going to put myself first. But yeah, I have gone on dates.”