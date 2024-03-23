Bachelor Joey Graziadei Teases ‘Ending No One’s Gonna Expect’ (Exclusive)

ABC Television

It’s a “Bachelor” first, and it’s almost here — a wild finale like we’ve never seen before!

Joey Graziadei told “Extra,” “I can't say much about the final rose ceremony. I think it's going to be an ending that no one's going to expect, and something that's going to be worth tuning in for.”

As fans are wondering, will he wind up with Daisy, Kelsey… or no one at all?

Host Jesse Palmer told us, “It's really tough and this is a decision that I know he is not taking lightly.”

He added of Joey’s experience on the show, “Joey's been on quite the journey. He's been on quite the roller coaster.”

Joey is ready to share that journey with the world. Graziadei explained, “I had a full year now of being on reality TV and living secret lives and waiting to tell everyone what happen, so I'm very excited for this to be done, for all of it to be out, and for me to kind of move forward and do what I want to.”

Meanwhile, watch the video above to see Joey react to some of the fan theories that are swirling!