Joey Graziadei had to make a tough choice between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent on Monday’s finale of “The Bachelor.”

(Spoilers ahead.)

Who did he choose? In the end, Joey popped the question to Kelsey!

During the finale, Kelsey and Daisy met Joey's family before they both had their last night together with him.

On her one-on-date with Joey, Daisy felt things were "off" since he didn't discuss a future with her. Instead, he expressed how tough it was that he would have to break someone's heart at the end.

While Kelsey was having her last date with Joey, Daisy felt even more doubtful about her relationship with him.

On the day of the proposal, Daisy went to Kelsey's room in an unprecedented moment for the franchise. The ladies had a tearful chat while dressed in their gowns and discussed their final dates with Joey.

Daisy said she felt like something was "missing" and admitted that she didn't get any validation from Joey, while Kelsey said she felt "a lot of validation."

Daisy confessed, "I love him and I care about him, but I'm really, really hurting. It shouldn't feel this way... I really think it's Kelsey, but I'm not just going to walk away right now, because what if it's not?"

In another "Bachelor" first, Daisy and Kelsey rode together to the final rose ceremony.

Daisy spoke to Joey first and told him that she loved him, but realized, "The thing is, you're not going to choose me."

She added, tearfully, "The last couple of days, I realized that you're not my person, and I know that you know I'm not your person. And as much as that hurts, I know you said you want the best for me, so I'm going to do what's best for me, and I'm going to go."

Joey admitted that it "hurt" him that he had to say goodbye to her, but he had something "stronger" with Kelsey.

"This has been the hardest thing I've ever had to do because I know how much I'll miss you," he said. Joey also called Daisy "the strongest woman I've ever met."

Before Daisy left, she hugged Kelsey and told her that her late mom would be "so happy."

Joey was then ready to go "100 percent in" with Kelsey!

When Joey came face-to-face with Kelsey, he told her, "I knew early on, there was something different about you." He continued, "There is nothing difficult about choosing you, and I can't wait another minute to tell you that I love you."

Joey called Kelsey his "light" and then got down on one knee, telling her, "I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?"

