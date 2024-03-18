‘The Bachelor’: Maria Georgas on Her Breaking Point & Who Joey Should Pick (Exclusive)

ABC Television

“The Bachelor’s” Maria Georgas chatted with “Extra” after the “Women Tell All” taping.

Maria opened up about all the drama with the other ladies this season and how everything took a toll on her relationship with Joey Graziadei.

During the show, Maria reached her “breaking point” with Jess Edwards. She recalled, “I mentioned to her that night, I said, 'There’s two other women that have a rose that are speaking to him as we speak. Why don’t you go after them, why me?’ kinda of thing and she just said I was being disrespectful and I was like, ‘I can’t really make sense of it.’ There was nothing I was going to do to make those three women happy, who have had problems with me. Even if someone else is literally doing the same thing, they always found a way to target me, and it’s not something I can really even explain.”

The drama “frustrated” Maria, who noted, “It wasn’t only between me and the girls. It was always getting back to Joey.”

According to Maria, Joey started to “question” her character. She said, “I had to convince him that I’m not this person that people are saying that I am and that gets tough… it takes away from my time with him.”

Despite the drama, Joey and Maria “were fighting for each other.” She explained, “I think he was trying to oversee the drama and I was trying to fight for my life to be like, ‘I’m not this person,' and we were constantly having to like go through these ups and downs together.”

She admitted, “It was kind of like taking time from us really just moving forward together, getting to know one another, and I think that’s what hurt us in the end.”

She also spoke about wanting happiness for Joey, saying, “He deserves it. He's a standup guy and I really do respect him. At the end of this, he’s like a friend to me, so I do hope for his happiness."

Maria also revealed who she thinks he should pick, saying, “I personally would pick Kelsey.” She added, "I think both the women are amazing, and it's gonna be a hard decision for him moving forward."