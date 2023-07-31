Cynthia Bailey on ‘RHOA’ Cameo & Kim Zolciak’s Divorce Drama (Exclusive)

Cynthia Bailey showed support for her Housewife friend Jill Zarin Saturday at her annual Luxury Luncheon in Southampton benefiting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum dished with “Extra” on what it was like popping into this season of the show for a cameo.

“It was a lot of fun. I have organic friendships with the ladies outside of the show,” said Cynthia, who had been a full-time cast member on “Atlanta” since its third season before departing after the show’s 13th year.

“I did 11 seasons on the show, and I've transitioned into acting now, which is

going very, very well,” Bailey said. “You know, I have to say I haven't missed the show that much, but I do miss the ladies, so it was fun just hanging out with them and checking on them.”

Cynthia went on to share what being a Housewife for several years taught her about herself.

“What I've learned about myself from being a part of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ franchise is that I can be comfortable outside of my box. There's a lot of things that I did on the show that I'm pretty sure I wouldn't have done if I wasn't on a reality show, so it just really forced me to be outside of my box, think outside of my box, and just have fun. I mean, at the end of the day, it's a lot of drama but it's actually a lot of fun as well.”

Bailey reacted to fellow “RHOA” alum Kim Zolciak’s divorce drama with Kroy Biermann.

“I actually have not talked to Kim, but I wish her well,” she said. “I pray that she and her husband work it out. They have beautiful children together. I think you know at the end of the day people need to be happy, but I think when you have kids together it's worth that little extra fight to try to see if you can work it out, so they're in my prayers.”

Cynthia, whose marital fallout with first husband Peter Thomas played out in front of the cameras on the Bravo reality show, also sent well-wishes to “RHOBH” Housewife Kyle Richards amidher reported marriage troubles.

“I wish Kyle and Mauricio the best. I love their marriage, I love their relationship,” said Bailey, who starred on Season 1 of “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” with Richards.