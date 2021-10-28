NeNe Leakes Calls Out ‘Real Housewives’ for Not Showing Up After Her Husband Died

Getty Images

NeNe Leakes is calling out her fellow Housewives for not showing up in a bigger way after her husband Gregg Leakes died at 66 of colon cancer in September.

During an appearance on Atlanta’s V103, she said “every housewife in the entire franchise reached out to me.”

The reality star, however, didn’t hold back, going on to say, “Actually, I was surprised because the first set of flowers I got was a bouquet from, like, all the Housewives, like, they went in together. I’m like, ‘Why do y’all need to go in together and buy some damn flowers? If all y’all work… you can spend your own $200. That’s the way I’ve always been.”

She was also disappointed that former BFF Cynthia Bailey did not attend Gregg’s memorial.

The star insisted, “[Cynthia] didn’t even come to the repast. She did come like a week later after everything was done. She came by my lounge. It’s really hard to explain Housewives. It’s almost like a dysfunctional family. But they all reached out and sent flowers or something.”

Bailey actually addressed missing the funeral in a recent interview with Page Six, saying she was out of town during the celebration of life. “I just felt so bad about it,” Cynthia said, adding that once she did see NeNe, “It was a little awkward at first.”