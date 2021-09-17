NeNe Leakes Reveals New Look as She Talks About Life Without Late Husband Gregg

Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes is opening up about her life in the wake of husband Gregg Leakes’ death.

The star shared photos and videos on Instagram Stories of herself unveiling a new blonde look while explaining, “I have good days and bad days.”

NeNe continued, “They say it’s normal, so some days I’m up, some days I’m down.”

While she normally has a hairstylist come to her home, she said, "Today, I felt like going to the salon, so that was good,” noting it was nice to be around other people.

As far as her new look goes, she shared, "I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I'm having to adjust to my new life, my new normal, I thought I'd go back to blonde.”

Leakes said she has a good support system, too. "I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house every day doing different stuff with me, trying to keep my mind off of... events that recently happened. Love you guys. I'm okay and I'm pushing through."