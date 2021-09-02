NeNe Leakes Remembers Late Husband Gregg with Dancing Video

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

NeNe Leakes paid tribute to her late husband Gregg Leakes today with a video of the pair dancing.

In the video, the couple dances together to Johnny Gill’s song “It Would Be You.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, NeNe and Gregg’s publicist confirmed his death in an official statement. He said, “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time,” the statement continued.

TMZ reports a funeral will not be held, at Gregg’s request, though there will be a celebration of life at some point. He will be cremated.

Gregg, 66, was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018, but had been in remission. In June, she revealed the cancer had returned and he had to undergo surgery.