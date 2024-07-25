Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is slamming the Republican nominee for vice president in a headline-making Instagram Stories post to her 45 million Instagram followers.

Her ire was spawned by his resurfaced, gone-viral comments on Fox News in a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson about the U.S. being controlled by “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”

Vance, citing VP Kamala Harris, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as examples, said because they do not have children, they are “miserable at their own life and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Aniston got personal with her reaction, writing, “Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option because you are trying to take that away from her too.”

Jen has opened up about her own fertility struggles, revealing she tried everything, from going though IVF to drinking Chinese teas to try to start a family.

It's a safe bet the “Friends” star won't be there for J.D. at the polls this November. She went on, “I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential V.P. of the United States.”

Showing her support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Aniston posted a video of the current veep questioning Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing in 2018.

In the clip, Harris asks him, “Can you think of any laws that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body?”