Kamala Harris Vows to 'Earn and Win This Nomination,' Thanks President Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed she will indeed seek to become the official Democratic nominee for president.

On X, she wrote, "On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country."

She went on, "I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. If you’re with me, add a donation right now."

All links to Biden/Harris donations now reflect that they are to elect VP Harris.

Harris has been President Biden's VP for the past three-plus years, was a senator from California, and has a long career as a prosecutor.

She would become the Democratic Party's second-ever woman nominee for POTUS, if electors coalesce around her — as is widely expected — and its first ever woman of color standard-bearer.

A raft of celebrities and major political entities instantly endorsed VP Harris upon Biden's historic exit from the race, with just three-plus months to go before the November 5 election.

Among her early supporters are President Biden himself and Hillary and Bill Clinton. The Obamas withheld singing out their support for her, stating deference to a "process" by which the official nominee would be chosen.

VP Harris' longer statement reads:

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office."

"It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. [Jill] Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father — and the kind of man — he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe's leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to this faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people."

"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else."

"I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."