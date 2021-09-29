NeNe Leakes Opens Up About Late Husband Gregg’s Last Words to Her

Getty

NeNe Leakes is reflecting on her late husband Gregg’s final days and the last words he said to her before he died.

Gregg, 66, passed away at home September 1 after a battle with colon cancer, and NeNe told People, "The last five days before his passing was really beautiful. All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock."

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star went on to say, "We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening.”

As she mourns the loss, she said she took comfort in his final words to her: "I'm not going to leave you. God is going to bless you."

Leakes added, "He said he wanted me to move on with my life."

The couple was married from 1997 to 2011 and again from 2013 until his death.

NeNe said, "I told him I wouldn't have chosen another husband other than him. I said, 'I married you twice, crazy man.’”

Leakes said she was with Gregg until the end, saying, "He took a deep breath, and then he stopped. I thought I would be scared, but I just held him and kissed him."