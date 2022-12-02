Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Finalize Divorce

Getty

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and FOX sportscaster Mike Hill have finalized their divorce.

TMZ reports a Fulton County court judge signed the docs on Thursday, just two months after they announced their split.

In October, shortly after their two-year anniversary, the exes released a joint statement on Instagram, writing, "LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways."

They insisted, "No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife."

Cynthia and Mike added, "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers & well wishes!"

Bailey and Hill also each released their own statement to People magazine addressing the split and their continued friendship.

Bailey said, "God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all."

"Although that journey has come to an end," she went on, "I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together. God willing, I will find love again. Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter!"

The star continued, "I pray my friends, family, and fans will continue to be along for the ride with me in this awesome thing we call 'life!' Thank you for your continued prayers, support, and well wishes."

Hill shared in his own statement, "I love Cynthia and will always love her because she is a phenomenal woman and a beautiful person."

"Even though our relationship is ending, our friendship remains rock solid and for that I am grateful," he said.

"Honestly, we've been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months, so it was good for us both to have that time to process it all privately and I can smile knowing she'll always be there for me as I will be for her."

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed a few clues leading up to the split.

Cynthia dropped his last name on Instagram and neither Bailey nor Hill mentioned their two-year anniversary on social media.

They tied the knot at the Governors Towne Club in Georgia on October 10, 2020.

Cynthia opened up to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers in December 2019 about the significance of their wedding date.

She said, “We have a date, which is perfect, 2020, 10/10/20, if you put it together; 2020, 10 plus 10 is 20, and 20… It's good because we have, like, our whole little mantra thing is we're not perfect, but we're perfect for each other.”

Their perfect wedding date, however, landed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just before they said “I do,” Bailey opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about following all the protocols.

“For me, the most stressful for Mike (Hill) and I is making sure we are… following the COVID-19 rules and regulations, also putting people in place to enforce them.”

She went on, “We are having a large wedding, to be honest, everything we are doing for our wedding October 10, 2020, we would be doing if we had 50 people there, temperature checks, enforcing masks and face shields because at the end of the day, you can get COVID at any time regardless of the amount of people who are around.”