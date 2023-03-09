Kandi Burruss Reveals ‘RHOA’ Resumed Filming After Drew Sidora Divorce (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Kandi Burruss hit the red carpet at the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kandi, who revealed that “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cameras recently fired back up after wrapping Season 15 to capture the fallout from Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce news.

She added, “It was some other things that happened that you guys don’t know about… they wanted updates on… I mean, we wrapped, but they still catching everything.”

When asked if she was shocked about the divorce news, Kandi answered, “I was simply because first of all, my husband and I just produced a movie. It’s not out yet, but Drew is starring in it, and so Ralph was coming to set… checking on her… The last day of the play was Ralph’s birthday and they came to New York to celebrate his birthday and to celebrate with us.”

Kandi added, “The announcement came out… She did not say anything. I was like, ‘Wait, I just saw her yesterday and she didn’t mention this.’”

The new season will see the return of Cynthia Bailey. Kandi teased, “It’s a great season… It’s a lot going on. It was a very stressful year for me, just simply because I went straight from filming [‘SVW & Xscape’], which was crazy into filming a ‘Housewives’ Season 15… I didn’t get a break and then the newsies on our ‘HOA’ came for me.”

She quipped, “The things that make me stressed and upset seem to work well for the TV show.”

As for her limited series “SVW & Xscape,” Kandi dished, “Well, the fans are loving the show, according to Twitter. It’s crazy, though, like, you know, we have a lot of inner turmoil in the group and people don’t see it, what they do because we was all in the blogs at the end last year. Now, you get a little bit more of the behind the scenes and understand why certain people feel the way they feel.”

Kandi also shared a sweet moment with Niecy Nash during our interview!

Niecy told Kandi, “I’m so sorry, but let me now give you your flowers. I don’t know if I’m gonna see you inside.”