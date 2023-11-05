Getty Images

The cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was on hand at BravoCon this weekend, and "Extra" was there to get the scoop on Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother and sister-in-law!

After their panel, the ladies of "RHONJ" hit the red carpet, where Teresa spilled to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, making it clear there is no love lost between herself and her brother and his wife.

"Have you patched things up?" Melvin asked hopefully.

Teresa, 51, was blunt, replying, "Chapter closed."

Later, Melissa, 44, confirmed the family feud is ongoing. Asked what was going on between herself and Teresa, she said, "Nothing. Zero."

As for her take on whether they could forgive and forget in the future, Melissa said, "No, no, that’s done for right now. I think everyone’s protecting their peace, as we should… I have created some boundaries and I am very happy with them.”

We asked about reports that her son unfollowed Teresa on social media, but Melissa said she didn’t know, adding, “It’s always sad. All the stuff with the family is sad, unfortunate — it is what it is.”

Back to Teresa, who was on the carpet with hubby Luis Ruelas, 48. Melvin asked her what was next for her, and Teresa said, "Just living my happy life with my baby. We're newlyweds. That's it… Our kids are just blossoming into adults now… We have six kids together, four dogs… We have a beautiful, blended family… We just have begun. I want to live a long with him."

Teresa also shared what she was looking forward to coming out in the latest season of “RHONJ,” saying, “Redemption, facts, and truths that are going to be coming out, as opposed to lies.”