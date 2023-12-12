Melissa Gorga Says She & Teresa Giudice Are Still ‘Not Friends’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Days ago, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa and Joe Gorga hit up the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in NYC

“Extra’s” special correspondents and radio duo Maxwell and Crystal spoke with Melissa, who opened up about her relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, as well as the new season of “RHONJ.”

Melissa revealed that she and Teresa are still “not friends,” adding, “It is what it is.”

It looks like their tension will be a major plotline in the new season. She teased, “I think you guys are all going to be in shock over how we’re able to conduct a whole entire season without speaking to each other. I think that is pretty significant in itself.”

Gorga also gave her thoughts on Giudice’s friendship with Jackie Goldschneider. She said, “It think it’s very convenient for everyone.”

For the fun night, Melissa brought Joe, who was going to Jingle Ball for the first time! She admitted, “I usually come with [daughter] Antonia, and she’s in college. She had an exam tonight, so my boys got to come this.”