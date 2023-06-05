Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Melissa Gorga is bringing the receipts!

In a sneak peek at part two of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 reunion, Melissa defends herself against Teresa Giudice’s accusations that she and husband Joe Gorga played a part in her 2015 prison sentence for fraud.

Teresa clarifies her comments in the clip. “I’m not saying they’re responsible. They hung out with people who were responsible for that happening.”

“No, we didn’t,” replies Melissa.

Host Andy Cohen reminds Teresa that her ex-husband Joe Giudice — who served a three-year sentence — was the one to blame for their legal issues. “But you were married to the person that was responsible for you going to jail.”

Teresa responds by saying she “spoke to the FBI,” adding, “I know proof.”

Teresa goes on to explain that her frenemy and former co-star Jacqueline Laurita was the one who informed her of the Gorgas’ alleged friendship with the person who reported the Giudices’ fraud to the FBI.

“He was not trying to do it to me,” says Teresa, referring to her brother. “He was trying to do it to my ex, because he was hanging out with people who were doing it to my ex. It’s very sad that my own family was hanging out with people that were trying to hurt us.”

“Teresa, we didn’t commit mortgage fraud. You did, doll face,” responds Melissa. She adds, “Like, stop. Stop. Stop blaming other people.”

Melissa then proceeds to read a text message from Jacqueline trashing Teresa to their castmate Jackie Goldschneider.

“To Jackie Goldschneider,” reads Melissa. “I know I shouldn’t care, but her arrogance, voice, and the fact she gets away with way too much after being a nasty a--hole bothers me. She is a lowlife trash bucket. She’s stupid, but also very calculating.”

The bombshell message visibly shocks the ladies.

The text continues with Jacqueline making fun of Teresa’s looks. “Even with her two facelifts, eye lift, nose job, shaved forehead, Botox, fillers, and new boobs, she is still so ugly and thinks she’s a goddess. No, I’m not bitter at all! Lol! Every time I see something on her, it irritates me all over again. (OBVIOUSLY! Lol!) She’s infamous for being a dumb, classless train wreck. She doesn’t get it.”

Then Teresa sends a warning to Melissa. “Jacqueline’s gonna come after you.”

Dolores Catania also chimes in with, “Sleep with one eye open. This is bad for you, Melissa. You’re going down.”

While viewers of the popular Bravo reality show are no strangers to the ongoing feud between Teresa and the Gorgas, family relations took a turn for the worse last year when Joe and Melissa skipped Teresa’s August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“How can I celebrate somebody else’s marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?” Melissa told Dolores during a phone conversation on “RHONJ” this season.

A source told E! News at the time that the Gorgas did not attend due to “increased tensions between the couples and a recent argument.”