Teresa Giudice Walks Out of ‘RHONJ’ Reunion: ‘This Is Absolutely Disgraceful!’

She didn’t flip a table, but Teresa Giudice did storm out of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion!

In a preview clip of part three of the dramatic reunion, the ongoing feud between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga reaches an all-time high.

It hits the fan when Andy Cohen brings up the allegation that Gia Giudice, Teresa’s daughter, told her uncle that he could “do better” than Melissa.

"I'm gonna call my daughter right now," Teresa says in the sneak peek, to which Joe replies, "So she can lie for you? Of course she is. What, am I gonna make this up?"

When Gia answers the phone, Andy asks her if she made the comment about her aunt and Joe’s wife of nearly 20 years.

"I called him regarding the wedding, saying that he should do the right thing, that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle,” Gia says over speakerphone in reference to Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ August 2022 nuptials.

"I never told him that he could do better than my Aunt Melissa. And it's sad, Zio Joe, that you're trying to call me a liar."

Melissa is visibly upset over Gia’s denial.

"Why would he ever make something like that up?" she asks, to which Teresa responds, "Because he's married to you."

"I just don't understand this… I was always good to you," Teresa goes on to tell her brother. "I always put you first. We were best friends. This is absolutely disgraceful. I really can’t.”

“What happened?” Joe asks..

An emotional Teresa then walks off the set, shouting: "You're f**king disgusting. Disgusting! This is not how I would raise my children, ever! Mommy and Daddy, you should be ashamed of yourself. And don't come following me!"

During part two of the explosive reunion, Teresa accused Joe and Melissa of hanging out with people who were responsible for her going to jail for fraud.

“He was not trying to do it to me,” Teresa said, referring to her brother. “He was trying to do it to my ex, because he was hanging out with people who were doing it to my ex. It’s very sad that my own family was hanging out with people that were trying to hurt us.”

“Teresa, we didn’t commit mortgage fraud. You did, dollface,” Melissa responded, adding, “Like, stop. Stop. Stop blaming other people.”

The Season 13 reunion of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” concludes Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m.