The drama on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is heating up, and the family feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa and Joe Gorga seems irreparable.

“Extra” sat down with Melissa, who gave her take on the “sad” situation, insisting that she would love to make peace.

Melissa commented, “I think it’s all playing out honestly on the show. It’s been rough. I don’t think there’s any denying that... what you’re watching is our real feelings. I feel like there’s a lot of chatter going on outside of the show on social. That makes no sense. It doesn’t really coincide with anything that’s really going on.”

She added, “I do want to say whatever you watch on the show is what’s true. There’s just so much going on in the background these days on social that is, you know, just doesn’t coincide with this show.”

According to Melissa, it started getting really rough when she turned down Teresa’s invitation to be in her wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Gorga commented, “I mean, if my sister-in-law is asking me in the final hour… you know in her heart she didn’t want me to be in it. She was kind of, I feel like being pressured at that point, because a lot of people were on her for the fact that she has no family in the wedding and she had no family coming to the wedding… I feel like she was feeling the pressure, and so it wasn’t authentic. And, you know, I let her off the hook. I was like, ‘Don’t worry, it’s fine. But no, the answer is no.’”

The family is currently not speaking, while there was a meeting in the Bahamas between the Gorgas and Joe Giudice leading to Gia speaking out on social media. Melissa weighed in, saying, “It confuses me a little bit because it was really a nice meetup. I don’t know if everyone would have rather or if she would have rather, you know, saw them argue, not get along. They stood at the bar for a good 30 minutes. They talked. They reminisced. It was actually nice.”

Gorga went on, “So the fact that we can put a little negative twist on that to me is just a little sad. It’s an unfortunate thing. And that’s where I feel like Joe is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. If he did anything other besides, you know, embrace him, hug him, have a drink with him, he would have been a bad guy. He did do that. He’s still a bad guy, you know? So it’s like, I don’t like the way they keep trying to push the narrative of opportunists. It’s not fair. It’s a character assassination.”

While Melissa is saddened by the whole situation, she hopes that she and Teresa can eventually be able to coexist and mend this fractured family.

She said, “Of course, I’m happy for her. I want her to be so happy. I want the girls to be happy. They’re in this, you know, new stage of life with a new man. And I’m happy for her… Sometimes it’s just toxic and it’s like, at what point do you say, okay, I’m done with a back and forth? I just want to make it better at this point… I want to be able to be in the same room.”