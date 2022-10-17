‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Throws Drink at Joe Gorga at BravoCon (Video)

Getty Images

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” drama spilled over to BravoCon this weekend.

Jennifer Aydin was caught on video throwing a drink in Joe Gorga’s face and calling him “Popeye.”

The incident went down in the lobby of the Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel in NYC.

Security guards intervened, but Jennifer still managed to toss her empty plastic cup at Joe.

Jennifer Aydin throws drink at Joe Gorga in NYC Bravocon 2022 pic.twitter.com/o8N2yjbgL1 — Aria Potter (@Aria_Potter1) October 16, 2022 @Aria_Potter1

Aydin is a big supporter of Gorga’s sister Teresa Giudice, who has been feuding with Joe and his wife Melissa.

The drama stems from Teresa’s unfounded accusations that Melissa cheated on Joe. After the allegations, the couple chose to skip Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Andy Cohen confirmed over the weekend that the “RHONJ” cast had to be split into two panels because of the feud.

Cohen said, “They’re really not in a good place, as you might have gathered.”

He added, “We’re on the precipice for a really great season of ‘New Jersey’ airing, so we’re in a really limbo-y place where if we bring them all out together, they’re in a different place than they were the last time we saw them all as a group.”

Andy insisted, “I think it’s better to let the show live on air and let you guys see the show and pick up with everyone at the next reunion show. It’s a balancing act because you want things to play out on TV, but here we are, and I want to give everyone a good time, so it’s a little bit of a juggling act.”

“Extra” spoke with Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno at BravoCon 2022 before the drink incident.

Gorga opened up about where he and wife Melissa stand with Teresa after they skipped her wedding.

“Listen, everybody knows we didn't go to the wedding. There's a lot of things that came out on the show,” he said. “I really can't discuss too many things. I'm not happy about it. I'm not proud of it, and you know I love her, she's my sister. I always love her. Do I wish I went to the wedding? Of course. You know, I want it to be normal… I want to be happy.”

Gorga added that he wants “to live life, you know, and people are dropping dead left and right, really getting sick and… you know, we live one life. I want to live the right way. I don't want to argue, so it's devastating, so, you know, I'm just taking it day by day.”

Could they make up? Joe said, “She did say in an interview that she can never come back from this… She's the older one in the family and… that's her wishes just like it was her wishes not to put us in the wedding and do all that, and that was her choice… She’s an adult and, you know, so, that was her wish and she's saying that, so we go by what Teresa says.”

When asked if everything is okay with him and his nieces, he said, “Oh, yeah, yeah, yes… forever.”

He called the family drama, “Stupidity.”

