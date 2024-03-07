Getty Images

Kate Middleton is on the mend following abdominal surgery, and her uncle Gary Goldsmith says she’s in good hands.

Goldsmith, appearing on “Celebrity Big Brother U.K.,” shared with fellow contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu that he was hesitant to give too many details.

“Because she doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m going to do is [talk about it],” said Gary, who is Carole Middleton’s brother. “There is a kind of code or etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.”

He said Carole and Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton told him the Princess is receiving the “best care in the world” since having the operation in January.

The 58-year-old explained, “All the family has put the wagons down and [are looking] after the family first before anything else. They said, ‘She’s going to take some time to recoup and we’ll see you at Easter.’”

Newsweek reports that at another point in the show, Goldsmith called his royal niece “simply perfect,” but admitted, "It's difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times. She's busy and she's got children and I love the fact that she's putting family first."

He added, "Her and William are the savior of the royal family. Although I have to say I think [King] Charles has done a spectacular job."

Gary also weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying, "I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome — so Kate, William and Harry — they were really comfortable together, loved.”