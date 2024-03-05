First Pic of Kate Middleton Post-Surgery Sparks Conspiracy Theories

Backgrid

Is it Kate Middleton, her sister Pippa… or a body double?

The Princess of Wales was spotted in public for the first time since her top-secret abdominal surgery in January, but as soon as the photo went viral, so did new conspiracy theories.

Middleton just resurfaced for the first time on Monday. The princess was seen riding in a car with her mother Carole Middleton near Windsor.

The princess wore her hair down and sported sunglasses for the outing, as she sat in the passenger seat of the Audi.

Rather than quieting speculation about Kate's condition the photo seemed to raise new questions. Some say her face appears fuller, other online sleuths insist that Kate's moles magically disappeared.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Charlie Lankston of DailyMail.com, who said, “People are speculating that she's in a coma, she's had a facelift, she's had a [Brazilian butt lift]… when she does in fact appear people scrutinize the

photos even more.”

Following the surgery, Kensington Palace noted that Kate would not return to public duties until after Easter.

Now, it seems she has her first engagement on the books.

The British Army announced that Kate will inspect soldiers at the Horse Guards Parade in London on June 8, marking her first scheduled appearance.

The news came as the Ministry of Defence rolled out information and ticket sales for King Charles III’s upcoming Trooping the Colour scheduled for June 15.