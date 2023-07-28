News July 28, 2023
How You Could Win Free Rent for a Month with Bilt!
Bilt has a new game show on their app where it’s possible to win a free month of rent up to $2,500.
The “Family Feud”-style show is called “Rent Free,” and asks 1,000 participants to answer the same question for entry into the free rent contest. Then, a special guest — in August, it is social media sensation Claudia Oshry — is challenged with guessing the most popular answers to the question.
The more answers the special guest gets correct, the more participants that win the free month of rent!
Learn more about the Bilt app here.