How You Could Win Free Rent for a Month with Bilt!

BILT

Bilt has a new game show on their app where it’s possible to win a free month of rent up to $2,500.

The “Family Feud”-style show is called “Rent Free,” and asks 1,000 participants to answer the same question for entry into the free rent contest. Then, a special guest — in August, it is social media sensation Claudia Oshry — is challenged with guessing the most popular answers to the question.

The more answers the special guest gets correct, the more participants that win the free month of rent!